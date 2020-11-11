Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Tools
Tweezerman
40th Anniversary Mini Tweezer Set With Case
£25.00
Buy Now
Review It
At BeautyBay.com
40th Anniversary Mini Tweezer Set With Case
Need a few alternatives?
Tweezerman
Slant Tweezer (geranium)
C$28.60
C$25.61
from
Amazon
BUY
Tweezerman
Mini Nail Rescue Kit
$22.00
from
Ulta Beauty
BUY
Joey Healy
Grooming Dermablade Trio
C$23.88
from
Joey Healy
BUY
Harry's
Men's Razor With 2 Razor Blades
$9.99
from
Target
BUY
More from Tweezerman
Tweezerman
Tweezerman Winter Wonderland Micro Mini Tweezer Set
$15.00
from
Ulta Beauty
BUY
Tweezerman
Tweezerman Spirit 2000 Styling Shears
$28.00
$24.84
from
Amazon
BUY
promoted
Tweezerman
Rose Gold Slant Tweezer
$24.79
from
CVS
BUY
Tweezerman
Great Grip Eyelash Curler
£17.00
from
Boots
BUY
More from Tools
Grande Cosmetics
Grandelash-md Lash Enhancing Serum
$34.00
from
Amazon
BUY
Cbiumpro
Scalp Massager, 2 Pack
$5.40
from
Amazon
BUY
Crest
3d White Professional Effects Whitestrips 20 Treatments
$49.99
$44.95
from
Amazon
BUY
bareMinerals
3-piece Brush Set + Bag
$45.00
from
bareMinerals
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted