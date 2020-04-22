CatinasVintage

Beautiful and feminine 1940s vintage 100% silk night slip. It has a light pink color, it is sleeveless with floral lace around the neckline, sleeve cuffs and hem. The nightdress also has a couple of floral appliqués at the front of the waist with two ribbon ties that can be tied at the back and adjusted to one's size. The silk is soft and sheer and in very good condition. MEASUREMENTS----- All measurements taken flat in inches Please add room for fit and ease of movement For best fit, please compare measurements to a clothing item that you already own Fits like: Large (but can be cinched with ties) Bust: 50" Waist: 52” Hip: Open Total Length: 50” *For reference my dress form is a US modern size 6. The dress form measures ---Bust - 34.5" / Waist - 25.5" / Hip 35.5" (Dress is shown cinched at the waist with ribbon ties) LABELS----- Designer/Maker: None Material: None. Feels like Silk Vintage Size: 19 CONDITION----- Almost Excellent - One ribbon tie is longer than the other -The night dress has a couple of repairs (one on front and one on back). Neither is very noticeable when worn since they get lost between the pleats. Priced Accordingly. ***This item has been either hand washed, steamed fresh or professionally dry cleaned prior to being listed.*** VINTAGE CLOTHING----- All my items are authentic vintage pieces ranging from 20 to 70 years old (and sometimes even older!) They have been loved before, so please expect some regular signs of wear and age. If you have any questions, would like more photos of an item or have any concerns, please do not hesitate to email me before purchase. I want all my customers to be satisfied with their orders. ALL SALES ARE CONSIDERED FINAL. Please read my return and exchange policies. -----More Vintage Sweater and Cardigans at Catina's Vintage -----More Vintage Items in Catina's Vintage http://www.catinasvintage.etsy.com