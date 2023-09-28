United States
CB I Hate Perfume
402 Black March
$71.00
At CB I Hate Perfume
The Scent A fresh clean scent composed of Rain Drops, Leaf Buds, Wet Twigs, Tree Sap, Bark, Mossy Earth and the faintest hint of Spring. "Flower Bulbs as pretty and bright as raindrops on black twigs in March" -Stevie Smith The Story This perfume is inspired by one of my favorite poems, Black March by Stevie Smith. It begins: "I have a friend at the end of the world. His name is a breath of fresh air."