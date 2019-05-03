Opalhouse

400 Thread Count Cotton Performance Sheet Set

$49.99

Enhance your bedding ensemble with the ultra-soft and smooth feel of this 400-Thread Count Cotton Performance Sheet Set from Opalhouse™. This 400-thread count sheet set in 100% cotton fabric offers nightlong comfort all year-round. Enhanced by a subtle sheen for a luxurious look, it includes one pillowcase, a flat sheet and a fitted sheet for a flexible fit around your mattress. The coordinated set easily blends well with your existing bedding and decor. Wrinkle-resistant, low pilling and bleach-friendly all together, this sheet set provides comfort and durability that's a dream to layer and just as easy to care for.We’re committed to making products better for you, and the world. This product is Standard 100 by OEKO-TEX certified, meaning that everything from the dyes and fabrics to accessories like buttons and zippers are tested and verified as free from harmful levels of more than 300 substances.This is your house. Where you create spaces as bold as your spirit. Collect objects as inspired as your dreams. Find pieces that remind you of every place you’ve been. Discover stories to inspire everywhere you have yet to go. This is Opalhouse.