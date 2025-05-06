Hydro Flask

40 Oz Wide Mouth With Flex Straw Cap

$49.95

Buy Now Review It

At Hydro Flask

Our MOOD RING aids in activating a positive shift to your mood. CORAL brings about CONFIDENCE, protection and good fortune in romance, and invokes passion and enthusiasm. CITRINE increases HAPPINESS, reminds us of the joys and healing effects of the sun, and is used for an instant energy boost. MOONSTONE heightens INTUITION. It helps eliminate outdated thought patterns and adds clarity to challenging life decisions. BLACK ONYX assists in HEALING emotional wounds. It helps us rise above limitations and feel more at home in our own bodies. MALACHITE brings TRANSFORMATION. It aids in self-expression and creative endeavors, to bring dreams into reality. LAPIS is used for serenity and STRESS RELEASE. It helps serve as a reminder to turn inward and trust yourself. Available in Sterling Silver and 14K Gold. Please allow two to six weeks for your custom-made piece to ship.