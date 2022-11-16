Stanley

40 Oz. Adventure Quencher Tumbler

$40.00

At Dick's Sporting Goods

This travel tumbler is just what you need for all-day hydration. Take it with you to a high-intensity workout or on an extra-long road trip with the family to keep your drink cold for hours. The lid features a rotating cover with three positions: a straw opening, a wide mouth for chugging, and a full-cover top to prevent spills. The larger size even fits comfortably in your vehicle’s cup holder and comes with a rugged handle for carrying. From practice to the championship and every moment in between, the Stanley Adventure Quencher Travel Tumbler 40oz will be there to keep you hydrated. FEATURES: Keeps drinks hot for 7 hours Keeps drinks cold for 11 hours Stays iced for 2 days Adventure Series 18/8 stainless steel, BPA-free Double-wall vacuum insulation Screw on 3-position lid Reusable straw Car cup holder compatible (Base diameter: 3.3 inches) Dishwasher safe SPECS: Weight: 1.4 lb. Dimensions: 3.8in. L x 5.75in. W x 12.5in. H Country of Origin : Imported DSG Pro Tips Brand : Stanley Web ID: 22STAU40ZSTNLYQNCHYDA