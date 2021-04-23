Costa Farms

40” Live Majesty Palm Tree In Planter

The crown jewel of the Palm family, Majesty Palm has a classic look that adds a touch of elegance indoors or out. It is a native of the Madagascar jungle so it’s important to keep the plant from drying out. This upright plant adds instant beauty to any home, apartment, or office. It is shipped in a black decorative planter. Use it to fill empty corners in your home or line up several as a living screen or room divider. The Nasa clean air study concluded that houseplants promote better air quality in your home. The study by Nasa found that houseplants actively remove chemical pollutants from the air. Indoors, Majesty Palm thrives in a spot with medium to bright light. They can tolerate low-light conditions for extended periods, but it is not recommended permanently. Allow the top inch or so of the soil to dry between waterings. If the tips of the leaves of your Palm are brown, boost the humidity. This Palm prefers humid environments making it a great choice for large, well-lit bathrooms. Fertilize it with a general-purpose houseplant fertilizer. Follow the directions on the fertilizer packaging. Re-pot your majesty Palm when it becomes root-bound. A well-draining potting soil mixture is recommended when re-potting. It can spend the Summer outdoors on a shaded deck or patio. Bring the plant indoors as the weather cools down. Majesty Palm cannot withstand a freeze.