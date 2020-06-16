Bucky

40 Blinks No Pressure Beauty & Travel Eye Masks

$9.41

ULTRA LIGHT WEIGHT - Our contoured eye mask is 3.5" tall by 9.5" wide, perfect for men, women and children EASY CARE - Made of 100% polyester interlock & 100% polyurethane foam, Hand wash cold with mild soap, Hang to dry REST IN COMFORT - Ultra lightweight latex-free molded foam is contoured for pressure free eye comfort that allows you to blink freely, won't smudge makeup, false lashes, or put unwanted pressure on your head BLOCK OUT LIGHT - Relax and fall asleep quickly without light from street lamps, electronics, or morning sun, wake up refreshed after napping, travel, meditation and a full night's rest EXPLORE BUCKY PRODUCTS – Bucky offers delightful travel and personal care products including U-shaped neck pillows, duo hot & cold therapy pillows, and soothing buckwheat seed wraps, click the Bucky link at the top of the page to explore our collections