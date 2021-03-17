Bucky

40 Blinks No Pressure Beauty Travel Eye Masks

$9.98 $12.95

Buy Now Review It

ULTRA LIGHT WEIGHT - Our contoured eye mask is 3.5" tall by 9.5" wide, perfect for men, women and children EASY CARE - Made of 100% polyester interlock & 100% polyurethane foam, Hand wash cold with mild soap, Hang to dry REST IN COMFORT - Ultra lightweight latex-free molded foam is contoured for pressure free eye comfort that allows you to blink freely, won't smudge makeup, false lashes, or put unwanted pressure on your head BLOCK OUT LIGHT - Relax and fall asleep quickly without light from street lamps, electronics, or morning sun, wake up refreshed after napping, travel, meditation and a full night's rest EXPLORE BUCKY PRODUCTS – Bucky offers delightful travel and personal care products including U-shaped neck pillows, duo hot & cold therapy pillows, and soothing buckwheat seed wraps, click the Bucky link at the top of the page to explore our collections Product Description The sleep mask that looks like a bra for your eyes. Created from the same material as swimwear, the 40 Blink mask weighs just .57 ounces and conform to facial contours without adding uncomfortable pressure around eyes. The completely light-blocking convex eye sections allow the wearer to blink without friction and protect natural or false lashes side lashes from twisting and tangling during sleep. Adjustable elastic strap with velcro closure allows the wearer to create the perfect fit without pressure on the ears. It feels like someone turned out the lights! The 40 Blinks are ultra-flexible and can be folded in half and fitted into a pocket for portable sleep while traveling. This mask is great for people who travel long distances, work a double shift and would like to nap during their break or who work nights and have to sleep during the daytime hours, and for anyone who just craves a good night's sleep. Light is the number one reason that people can't sleep and the 40 Blinks Eye Mask, while blocking light, encourage natural melatonin production so that wearers sleep more deeply and for longer periods. From the Manufacturer 40 Blinks Ultralight Eye Mask Rated #1 Sleep Aid by Good Housekeeping Magazine and as seen in the Hit TV show BONES these masks are fashion, function & fun! This ultralight molded foam eye mask is contoured for pressure-free, smudge-free eye comfort. Relax or sleep anywhere, anytime. Arrive rested & refreshed from your next flight. Snooze all day after a big party. Get better focus for meditation. Take 5 at your desk to soothe tired, computer-screen eyes. This lightweight, cool mask features adjustable straps and is hand washable. Coordinates with Minnie and IdentiGrip.