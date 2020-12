Cole Haan

4.zerøgrand Hiker Boot

$250.00 $111.96

Buy Now Review It

At Cole Haan

Weather-Ready: We wrapped waterproof leather around a micro-fleece lining to keep you dry and warm in wintry conditions. Responsive Cushioning: Our triple-density foam system gives this boot an athletic-shoe feel. Steady Traction: A redesigned full-length tread pattern provides durable grip in all conditions. Style #W20883