Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Nails
Boots
4 Way Buffer
£2.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Boots
Need a few alternatives?
Lilacdieselnails
Pastel Aura Gradient Long Almond Press On Nails / Luxury Press On Nails / Fak...
BUY
$27.00
Etsy
SheIn
6 Sheets Aurora Nail Art Decoration
BUY
$2.00
SheIn
Cutex
Cutex Ultra Powerful Nail Polish Remover 10.1 Fl Oz
BUY
$5.69
Target
SQULIGT
Nail Art Liner Brushes
BUY
$4.20
Amazon
More from Boots
Boots
Glow Dewy Facial Serum
BUY
£4.00
Boots
Boots
Acetone Free Nail Polish Remover Pads
BUY
£2.00
Boots
Boots
Cuticle Sticks
BUY
£1.00
Boots
Boots
Professional All Hair Pin Tail Comb
BUY
£3.00
Boots
More from Nails
Burt's Bees
Lemon Butter Cuticle Creme
BUY
£6.49
LookFantastic
Boots
4 Way Buffer
BUY
£2.00
Boots
Nailtopia
Plant-based Chip-free Nail Lacquer – Toe-tally
BUY
$10.00
Nailtopia
Sally Hansen
Sally Hansen Insta-dri Nail Polish - Luxe Finish Collection - 0.31 Fl Oz
BUY
$5.29
Target
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted