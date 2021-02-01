solejazz

4-tier Slim Mobile Shelving Unit

$36.99 $29.99

❀ Flexible 4 Tier Storage Cart : The 4-tier slim storage cart is 5.1 in design which can be used in tight spaces in your home for storage. The shelf unit easily slides between closets, kitchens, bathrooms, garages, laundry rooms, offices or in-between your washer and dryer. ❀ Movable Shelving Unit Storage : 4 easy-glide, durable wheels and ergonomic handle make the storage cart easy and convenient to pull in and out from narrow spaces. And 6 side hoops provide more spaces for you storage ❀Easy To Assemble : The narrow storage carts made form plastic and stainless steel, they are durable and stable. No tools required and no need to hire a technician, you can totally assemble this 4-Tier bathroom slim storage cart by yourself. ❀ Drainage Design : Mesh Basket shaped shelves are suitable for drainage, easy to clean, not easy to grow mold. ❀ Multi-Purpose : The Storage Cart can be placed in the Office, Library, Bedroom, Dressers, you can store your detergent, cleaning products, bathroom accessories, kitchen accessories and lots more. Also 2 or 3 shelves adjustable to place on the countertops.