LifePro

4-speed Vibrating Massage Ball

$59.97

Buy Now Review It

SECRET TOOL TO REDUCE PAIN & SORENESS – The Velocity Peanut massage ball provides an unmatched comprehensive massage. Using foam roller ideology our therapy massage ball uses 2 vibrating spheres to dig deep for intense myofascial release and trigger point physical therapy for faster recovery. It’s a must-have to ease Tightness, Sore Muscles, Neck or Back Pain, Fibromyalgia, Neuropathy, Sciatica, and Nerve Pain.