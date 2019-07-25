Costway

4 Sliding Drawer Bamboo Storage Unit

$109.99 $49.99

At Walmart

This elegant 4-tier bamboo rack features sturdy bamboo and refined craft, creating additional space to your home. Considerable design makes it a better choice to your bathroom, living room, kitchen, balcony or any other space to display and store items in style. It can be used as a storage rack for toiletries, towels, sundries, decorative things, shoes, books, plants, spice and small appliances. You can remove a layer to meet your special storage need. Easy to care and clean. The nice bamboo will well match with your furniture in your home. Feature This bamboo rack is a multifunctional storage solution for all your clothes, toys, towels and other household items, Natural and smooth finish, rounded corners, protect your family from being scratched, Features 4 removable and durable storage drawers that slide smoothly in and out allowing for easy access as well as the ability to be removed completely to transport your items around the house within the drawer bin, Slim Neat design makes it fits any decor style, Assembly requirement, Specification, Dimension-16.6''X15.4''X43.7''(L x W x H), Size of each drawer-15''X15''X7.5''(L x W x H), Material of frame-Bamboo, Material of storage bag-600D oxford fabric, package include-, 1 X bamboo rack, 1 X instruction, , ,