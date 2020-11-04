KitchenAid

4 Slice Toaster

Perfectly toasted bread slices with the 4-Slice Toaster. Made of stainless steel, this toaster is sturdy and durable. This toaster is available in multiple finishes for you to choose from. It has automatically adjustable four slots that can conveniently toast four slices of bread. This 4-Slice Toaster has an auto-shut-off function that stops the process if a toast gets jammed. It has a slide-out crumb tray to collect the crumbs and keep the toaster clean. This toaster has a power light indicator. This toaster can be easily cleaned using a soft dry cloth. See More.