Aileam

4-piece Resin Banana Clips

$13.99

Buy Now Review It

【Fashion Design】: French Design barrettes with tortoise celluloid pattern, not only embellishes your hair, but also achieves graceful and sweet temperament, make you charmer and elegant. 【Material】: (Length：4.3 inches)Made of acrylic resin and alloy, strong and durable material makes them much pretty and exquisite. 【Non Slip】: Teeth design can greatly handle whatever thick or thin hair. Enough long clips for hair will hold tightly, perfect for thick, thin, curly, or straight hair. 【Widely Occasion】: These fashion styling hair clips can be applied in various occasions, like party, ceremonies, birthday, banquet and daily wearing. 【100% SATISFACTION】If our Tortoise hair Claw has any defects reimburse, we will give you full-refund or new of our headbands. We will do our best to solve your problem quickly! More hair clips at AILEAM's store. 4PCS Plastic Hair Claw Luxury Fashion Accessories Hair Clip for Women ❀What will u get? 4 x Hair Claw(Show as the picture) Free gifts 1 x Hair tie ❀Specification: Material: Acrylic resin & Metal Alloy Quantity: 4 pieces Length: 4.3 inches ❀Versatile Uses: Ideal for making up, facial cleaning, hairstyling and more. ❀Applicable Hair Type: Long hair, short hair, straight hair, curly or wavy hair, thin hair, medium-thick hair, thick hair, and extra thick long hair. ❀Intimate After-sales Service If there is any issue of your Hair Clips, please feel free to contact us and we will solve your problem at the first time!