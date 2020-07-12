MoDRN

4-piece Porcelain Bowl Set

With its blend of colors, geometrics, and gold accents, the MoDRN Glam Geo Porcelain Bowl - Set of 4 could easily be a work of abstract art. These pieces have the delicate look and decorative design you associate with your favorite china, but they're made from hardier porcelain. Porcelain is an excellent choice for dinnerware because of how easy it is to clean: just place these bowls in the dishwasher and forget about them. For your convenience, the bowls are also microwave safe. To complete your Retro Glam Geo dishware set - or to extend that luxe look into other rooms of your home - check out the other Retro Glam items available by MoDRN. The MoDRN Retro Glam CollectionThe exclusive MoDRN Retro Glam Collection reimagines Art Deco shapes with retro 1960s and'70s Miami-esque designs, bringing them into the present day for fresh, contemporary furniture and decor. Brushed metals, touchably plush fabrics, marble veining, and fresh colors work in concert to create must-have luxe at just-right prices.