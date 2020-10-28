Great Bay Home

4 Piece 100% Turkish Cotton Flannel Sheet Set

100% Turkish Cotton TOP QUALITY, AFFORDABLE PRICE: Our premium flannel bed sheets enhance the comfort level of any bed! Mutli-purpose, versatile and extremely high-quality at an unbeatable value. Each set includes 1 fitted sheet, 1 flat sheet and 2 pillowcases (1 pillowcase for Twin size). SUPER SOFT WARMTH: Feel the difference in our 170 GSM 100% Turkish Cotton FLANNEL. These are the BEST WINTER SHEETS you’ll ever own! They’re SOFT, COZY, WARM, GENTLE and BREATHABLE. Stay warm and toasty on the coldest nights and sleep better than ever. Available in a variety of PRINTED PATTERNS for you to choose from. PERFECT FIT EVERY TIME: These DEEP POCKET sheets come with fully elasticized fitted sheets that fit mattresses up to 17 inches deep. See below for exact measurements. EASY CARE AND EASY WASH: Machine washable, wrinkle resistant, fade resistant, shrink resistant & pill resistant. Extremely DURABLE and LONG LASTING. 100% SATISFACTION GUARANTEED: Customer satisfaction is of utmost importance to us. We’re confident you’ll love our products, but if you’re not 100% SATISFIED, our customer service team will work with you to make it right! 3 YEAR WARRANTY: We want you to love your home for a long time to come, so we design our products to work for you as long as you need them. If this should wear out in less than 3 years, you can take advantage of our warranty to replace it.