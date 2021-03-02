Hullovota

4 Pcs Elegant Pearl Hair Claw

$12.99

4 Different Size :Large claw:4.5in;Medium claw:3.7in;Small claw:2.4in;Mini claw 1.7in,4pack different styles for you. Materials:Plastic hair claw clips decoration with artificial pearls and acrylic.The claws are non-slip so that it can secure grip and hold your nice hair tightly. High Quality:Made of artificial pearl,lightweight and durable.No need to worry about falling beads.Strong coil spring ensure lasting elasticity.Each hair Barrette is strictly inspected as we hope our customer will receive perfect goods. Occasions:Different sizes and shapes can be applied in various occasions such as wearing,work,holiday,party,ect.The best gift for yourself: Wear the trendy hair clips pearl as dress-up and mood, helps you become the focus and charming. Sweet Gift: Fashion design, casual collocation,you can share hair claw to your friends, lovers, daughters as Valentine's day gifts, birthday party presents,Christmas's gifts and so on. The beautiful hair clip is good decoration to make you look more charming and elegant, helps you become the focus. Ideal Gift : It's a wonderful gift for your family and friends and anyone you loved in many festivals like Christmas Valentines Day and etc.Cute, stylish or noble girls and ladies will love it. Packaged Included:4 Pcs pearl hair claw clips. Note:Due to the difference in lighting and screen settings, the color of this item may be slightly different from the picture. Due to different manual measurement methods, please allow slightly different sizes.