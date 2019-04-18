BMC

4 Pc Mixed Shape Ponytail Holder Clips

$6.38

Buy Now Review It

At Walmart

Save time styling with these quick and easy ponytail barrettes. Each set comes with 4 clips in mixed shapes and sizes - some include charm accents (please see images for details). Clips are made with durable, colorful plastic and feature strong alloy metal clips. The clips are easy to use, simply wrap around the portion of hair you want to hold and snap the clip into the base. Squeeze the sides of the base to release the clip. A fashionable addition to any look. View selection menu carefully to check what you are ordering. Not all sets are exactly the same, please review images and product details for more information. NOTE- Due to differences between monitor displays, actual color may vary slightly from image. b.m.c is a registered trademark of Remi Collections LLC and is exclusively distributed by Bundle Monster. The b.m.c trademark is protected by US Trademark Law. DON?T LET YOUR HAIR BE BLAH! Style is up with 4 ponytail barrette clips in mixed shapes and sizes., Sets feature mixed colors and some clips have cute charm accents. Please see images for details., CLIP SIZE- Large - 4.3 in (L) X 2 in (W) X 1.2 in (H). Smaller - 2.2 in (L) X 1 in (W) X 1.2 in (H)., MADE TO LAST. All hair clips are a durable, colorful plastic with strong alloy metal snap clips., EASY TO USE- Close clip around hair and snap to secure. Squeeze the metal sides to release clip.,