4-panel Room Divider With Removable Shelves

Combining elegant floral scrollwork and convenient shelving for flowers or other decorative items, this 4-panel room divider makes an attractive accent for home or commercial settings. The partially open design allows the screen to define spaces without excessively obstructing views or light, making it useful for making waiting or reception areas more comfortable, or simply separating traffic areas from other areas in the home. The removable shelves provide space for curios and accent items while adding structure to the screen. Add a touch of splendor and definition to any space with this sophisticated yet versatile panel screen. Approximate Dimensions (in inches): 70.9 H × 62.99 W × 8.4 D.