Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Kitchen
H&M
4-pack Forks
$12.99
Buy Now
Review It
At H&M
Forks in lightly brushed metal with narrow handle. Width at widest point approx. 1 in., length approx. 8 in.
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
West Elm
Gold Flatware Sets
$104.00
from
West Elm
BUY
DETAILS
Table Art
Walnut Spoon
$18.00
from
Still House
BUY
DETAILS
Nordstrom At Home
Set Of 3 Cheese Knives
$29.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
DETAILS
Mepra
Mepra Due Chopsticks, Oro Ice
$40.00
from
The Line
BUY
More from H&M
DETAILS
H&M
Tote-bag Backpack
$34.99
from
H&M
BUY
DETAILS
H&M
Ribbed Turtleneck Top
$9.99
from
H&M
BUY
DETAILS
H&M
Pleated Wrap-front Skirt
$49.99
from
H&M
BUY
DETAILS
H&M
H&m+ Jacket
$49.99
from
H&M
BUY
More from Kitchen
DETAILS
Pyrex
11 Piece Glass Easy Grab Bake N Store Set
$33.79
from
Target
BUY
DETAILS
Lucentee
Meal Prep Containers Bento Lunch Box 7 Pack
$21.90
from
Walmart
BUY
DETAILS
Prep Naturals
Glass Meal Prep Containers With 2 Compartments
$23.99
from
Amazon
BUY
DETAILS
Nummy
Glass Food Containers With Sustainable Bamboo Tops
$39.95
from
Amazon
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted