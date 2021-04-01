United States
Lacewing
4′ Lacewing™ 2 Tier Easy Store Greenhouse Staging
£59.99
At Primrose
Features Create space in your greenhouse - use this practical staging as a work station, a shelf, to hold planters, tools and more Sturdy - the high quality construction of this wooden staging makes it strong Foldaway - fold this staging away when not in use or to transport or move it around anytime Treated pine - durable and attractive wood will last and remain sturdy Specifications Height 77cm (2ft 6in) x Width 122cm (4ft) x Depth 35cm (1ft 1¾in)