4-inch Gel Memory Foam Mattress Topper

$119.99 $84.49

4 inches of thick, plush gel memory foam add a soft and conforming feel that will result in a deeper sink that cradles your body more than a thinner topper Infused with gel material that captures and distributes heat for a cooler memory foam experience Ventilated design improves airflow and breathability Memory foam distributes weight evenly and conforms to curves to alleviate pressure points New foam scent is normal and will dissipate over the first 48 hours after opening; this product features a 3 year warranty The LUCID 4 Inch Gel Memory Foam Mattress Topper adds new life to and enhances the comfort of an existing mattress. LUCID's thickest mattress topper, this ultra thick comfort layer is made of plush, gel-infused memory foam for supreme comfort. LUCID memory foam compresses evenly beneath the unique weight and shape of a body, conforming to curves to relieve pressure at the shoulders and hips. Top quality foam is infused with advanced gel material that captures and distributes heat for a more comfortable sleep temperature. Mattress topper has a ventilated design that improves breathability for refreshing sleep.