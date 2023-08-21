United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Australia
Solawave
4-in-1 Radiant Renewal Skincare Wand
$169.00$118.30
At Solawave
Reduce the appearance of fine lines, dark circles, blemishes, and puffiness with our upgraded Radiant Renewal Skincare Wand! The award-winning 4-in-1 Radiant Renewal Skincare Wand combines four science-backed, proven skincare technologies for the ultimate non-invasive at-home skincare treatment. Give yourself a spa-grade facial at-home or on-the-go. This Wand combines Red Light Therapy, Galvanic Current, Facial Massage, and Therapeutic Warmth for glowing, youthful skin in a matter of weeks.