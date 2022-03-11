Pür

4-in-1 Pressed Mineral Powder Foundation Spf 15

Achieve smoother-looking skin with PÜR's bestselling, multi-tasking 4-in-1 Pressed Mineral Powder Foundation SPF 15 with nourishing skincare ingredients. Benefits Medium, buildable coverage, natural finish powder foundation. 4 benefits in 1: Foundation, Concealer, Powder, and SPF. Bestselling, multi-tasking foundation. Lightweight feel, no-mess mineral makeup won't settle into fine lines & wrinkles. Skincare-infused formula helps to reduce the appearance of dark circles, redness, fine lines & wrinkles, uneven skin tone, and hyperpigmentation. Plumps, lifts, and firms the appearance of skin. Hypoallergenic. Clean Ingredients, Vegan, Cruelty Free. Key Ingredients Waltheria Extract brightens and smooths complexion and evens skin tone. Shea Butter and Vitamin E condition and moisturize skin. Powered by PÜR's proprietary Ceretin Complex, non-irritating Encapsulated Retinol, Lactic Acid, Shea Butter, and Ceramides gently promote cell turnover while helping to diminish the look of fine lines, wrinkles, and discoloration for a brighter, smoother skin tone and texture. This gentle time-released formula can be used both day and night. Formulated Without Aluminum BPA Fragrance Gluten Mineral Oil Parabens Phthalate Silicones Sulfates Talc