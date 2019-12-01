Pür

4-in-1 Pressed Mineral Makeup Broad Spectrum Spf 15

$29.50 $20.65

Product Description Our 4-in-1 Pressed Mineral Powder Foundation gives you the flawless mineral coverage you expect from PÜR with groundbreaking skincare ingredients built into our award-winning formula. Our powder foundation is adored worldwide for its lightweight feel and no-mess, no-stress application. This all-in-one foundation, concealer, powder and SPF 15 has been clinically proven to correct, prevent and interrupt your biggest skin concerns – even after the makeup comes off! That's pretty smart beauty. Brand Story At PÜR, we believe that innovative beauty shouldn't be a burden on anyone. That's why we've been committed to creating cruelty-free products from the start. All of our makeup and skincare products are free of animal testing.