Pür

4-in-1 Pressed Mineral Makeup

$29.50

Buy Now Review It

At Verishop

Experience flawless medium-to-full mineral coverage with the 4-in-1 Pressed Mineral Makeup. Crafted with Waltheria Extract and PÜR's proprietary Ceretin® Complex, this all-in-one foundation, concealer, powder and broad spectrum SPF 15 works to brighten the look of dark spots and uneven skin tone while targeting the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. Clinically-proven to correct your skin concerns, this universal powder foundation compact is vegan-friendly, gluten-free and ocular-tested. Enjoy a dewy, lightweight finish. KEY INGREDIENTS - Ceretin® Complex: Targets the appearance of lines, wrinkles and imperfections - Waltheria Extract: Helps brighten the look of dark spots and uneven skin tone - Shea Butter and Vitamin E: Conditions and soothes skin for a dewy, soft finish