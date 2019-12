Pür

4-in-1 Love Your Selfie Longwear Foundation & Concealer

$36.00

Buy Now Review It

At Ulta Beauty

Redefine complexion perfection with PÜR's groundbreaking, longwear foundation & concealer, 4-in-1 Love Your Selfie Longwear Foundation & Concealer. Formulated to instantly mask blemishes and imperfections, leaving behind a natural, skin-like finish.