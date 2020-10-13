Odoland

4-in-1 Ab Wheel Roller Kit

4-IN-1 Ab Roller Set: Odoland 2-wheel Ab roller set with push-up bar and jump rope is designed for anyone wants to keep fit and shape better figure. 2-wheel Ab roller with knee pad helps to carve core and get ripped abs. Push-up bar provides better support when doing push-ups. You can also burn calories. UPGRADED Ab Roller for Stability: Most AB rollers on the market have only one or two wheels. Instead, our upgraded AB roller built with longer handle pipe. It can support up to 800lbs. The handle is covered with anti-slip resistant foam, making it more stable. Excellent Push-up Support & Knee Protection: The push-up bar of detachable design has anti-slip lines and protective rubber at the bottom. It mounts the ground and won’t slip easily. You can use the bar alone or with the AB roller at one time for better Abs toning, as the bar can give excellent support to your body. The knee pad can protect your knees from injury when rolling frontward and backward. Longer Durability & Easy Assembling: Both Ab roller and push-up bar are of strong structure. The 3-wheel Ab roller with upgraded wheel pipe can support up to 400Lbs, making it more stable and durable for Abs toning. The AB roller and push-up bar are easy to assemble and disassemble due to its humanized design. More Workout In Less Time: Odoland AB roller wheel is more stability and effective for abs carving. You can get more intense abdominal workouts in less time by using it together with the push-up bar!