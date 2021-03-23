UniqueForestArts

Size:70" to 72" high 30"wide Pot size: Diameter:7" Height:6" Size: 48" high 23" wide Pot size: Diameter:6" Height:5" Size: 30" high 17" wide Pot size: Diameter:4.5" Height:3.5" *An ideal home or office decoration.Beautiful lifelike olive tree Makes a fine gift *Artificial plants let you decorate without concern for water damage, trimming, or soil. *Made using the finest materials and the most advanced manufacturing techniques to ensure botanical accuracy *Perfect for living room, hotel, office or wherever you want to make a difference *Nothing looks more natural or brings your interior environment to life like ornamental plants *Highly realistic vibrant foliage,Incredibly natural looking trunk Adorn your home or office space in classic Mediterranean style with this traditional olive tree. A symbol of peace, wisdom, and abundance, this elegant creation is a welcome addition to any room. Standing 6 feet high or 4 feet high this everlasting beauty contains realistic looking green leaves. A robust trunk flocked with long slender branches and lush green foliage projects an all natural appearance that’s pleasing to the eye.You can decorate without concern for water damage, trimming, or soil. This high quality topiary is brought to you by Vintage Home - setting the standard in permanent botanicals, Vintage Home products bring you a richer and more realistic plant.