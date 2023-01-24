FOTOSOK

4-drawer Dresser

$129.99

Modern Dresser Being Different--An unique minimalist style piece. The whole 4 drawer cabinet is in a solid white tone—so chic. Straight lines and classic minimalist structure—so cool for contemporary and future sense home renovation. Who would not try such a fashionable dresser? Not Only A Stylish Decoration--There’s more to this storage dresser than a charming appearance. Textured white MDF boards bring the whole chic look together, meanwhile fitting for better stability and durability. Please don't forget the optional anti-toppling device to protect your family! For Added Convenience--With the unique friendly pull-out design of the drawer panel, you will be amazed at how easy it is to pull out these drawers! Designed with organization and convenience in mind, chest of 4 drawers for sorting clothes like socks, knitwear, and toys, files, or books...you determine! Versatile Nightstand or Storage Cabinet--Suitably sized 23.62”L x 15.75”W x 31.5”H, hallway, living room, bedroom, office welcome this small dresser. Lamps, glasses, or smile photographs on the top surface, things you need are in hand reach. Keep It Simple--Thanks to the numbered parts, and easy-to-follow instructions, you'll have this 4 drawer dresser without sacrificing much of your leisure time, and find a practical yet unique way to spice up your home.