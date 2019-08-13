Better Homes & Gardens

4-cube Storage Organizer With Metal Base

$54.96 $49.00

Buy Now Review It

At Walmart

The Better Homes Gardens 4-Cube Storage Organizer with Metal Base features compartments that are perfectly sized for displaying Better Homes Gardens fabric baskets, books, collectibles, photography, artwork, small electronics, and more. This easily assembled storage shelf can be placed almost anywhere to attractively fit into almost any decor. With a Vintage Walnut finish and a metal base and legs, this bookcase can support up to 100 pounds on the top panel and 30 pounds inside each individual cube space. The stylish design includes four open back compartments that make cord management easy for clocks, speakers, or small lights. Add an accent piece that is as functional as it is fashionable to your living room, family room, den, entertainment room, spare room, guest bedroom, home office, dining room, eat-in kitchen, and more with the Better Homes Gardens 4-Cube Storage Organizer with Metal Base.