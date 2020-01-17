Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Furniture
Better Homes & Gardens
4-cube Organizer Storage Bench
$100.00
$66.49
Buy Now
Review It
At Walmart
Comfortable seating for up to 3 adults and 300 pounds in total weight Dimensions: 58.39" W x 17.99" D x 19.92" H Shipping dimensions: 20.47" x 61.61" x 8.27"
Need a few alternatives?
Our Approach
Nomad Sofa Sectional
$1695.00
$1495.00
from
Burrow
BUY
Modern Rustic Interiors
Derry Sofa
$1350.00
$549.99
from
Wayfair
BUY
Andover Mills
Bjorn Chesterfield Settee
$1315.99
$277.99
from
Wayfair
BUY
Changjie
Linen Settee Loveseat
$167.99
from
Amazon
BUY
More from Better Homes & Gardens
Better Homes & Gardens
4-cube Storage Organizer With Metal Base
$54.96
$49.00
from
Walmart
BUY
Better Homes & Gardens
Pumice Drawstring Laundry Bag
$8.22
from
Walmart
BUY
Better Homes & Gardens
Expandable Hose Shower Caddy
$18.88
from
Walmart
BUY
Better Homes & Gardens
Granary Modern Farmhouse Futon
$299.00
$134.99
from
Walmart
BUY
More from Furniture
Urban Outfitters
Ari Counter Table
$199.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
Anthropologie
Velvet Pouf
$248.00
$112.46
from
Anthropologie
BUY
Paule Marrot for Anthropologie Anthropologie
Paule Marrot Tamsin Dining Chair
$148.00
$74.96
from
Anthropologie
BUY
Our Approach
Nomad Sofa Sectional
$1695.00
$1495.00
from
Burrow
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted