Wolf & Gypsy

4 Ball Bar Stud

£20.00

Buy Now Review It

At Wolf & Gypsy

Every piece of Wolf & Gypsy jewellery is covered under our one year warranty*. Should your jewellery suffer a breakage or tarnishing due to a manufacturing defect, we are committed to ensuring that your piece is replaced at no cost to yourself if returned in under one year of receipt of the product. . To ensure your Wolf & Gypsy pieces stay bright and shiny for as long as possible, keep them away from chemicals such as perfume and chlorine, and store them in a cool dry place in an individual box to avoid your jewellery tangling or scratching each other. . Need to return a faulty item? Please visit Returns. . *We can only accept items purchased on wolfandgypsy.com. Repairs for items purchased at one of our stockists, please return to the original store of purchase. Please note stockists may have a different warranty agreement to wolfandgypsy.com