Crock-Pot

4.5qt Manual Slow Cooker – Light Blue

$39.99 $19.99

Buy Now Review It

At Target

Cook up mouthwatering chilis, soups, stews, and more in the Crockpot Design Series 4.5-Quart Classic Slow Cooker. With its streamlined form, vintage sensibility, and a light blue Macaron color, this manual slow cooker combines modern functionality with a nostalgic nod to traditional family meals. It is sure to complement your lifestyle and design aesthetic. This convenient slow cooker has 3 manual heat settings: High, Low, and Warm. The Warm setting keeps your food at the ideal temperature until you are ready to serve it. With a capacity of 4.5 quarts, it easily cooks meals for 5+ people. The stoneware bowl is removable and oven-safe. Cleaning this Crockpot slow cooker is easy. Both the stoneware and the glass lid are dishwasher-safe. For busy people who want nutritious home-cooked meals—without spending a lot of time in the kitchen—this slow cooker is perfect. It makes mealtime easier, and looks great on your countertop, too!