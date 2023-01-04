JANZAA

3pcs White Comforter Set

$39.99 $31.99

【MATERIALS】:This queen comforter set is made of premium quality brushed microfiber material with soft microfiber inner fill.Which is more comfortable and soft,this bedding set is lighter than you think and touch feels smooth and fluffy,durable and lightweight to use.Greatly improve your sleep quality, ensuring you wake up feeling refreshed 【UNIQUE PATTERN& HOLIDAY GIFT】:The queen comforter set is a double sided design with white elegant botanical floral and leaves pattern print on stylish queen size comforter,Vibrant garden style which perfectly blends fashion and abstract art,add an extra layer of art style to match your room décor and brighten your rooms,Perfect as a great gift idea for men and women at special festival,such as housewarming,Christmas ,Thanksgiving and birthday. 【YEAR ROUND】: This floral comforter set is ideal for year-round use,The queen comforter set keep you warm in the winter and fit to use in the summer.Our bedding set can be used directly without duvet cover.Reduce your time on making the bed.As well as being a alternative comforter with your favorite duvet cover. 【WHAT YOU WILL GET】: You will get an soft floral comforter set for queen bed,1 queen comforter set: 90x90 inches,2 pillow cases 20x26 inches,This pillow cases without insert.And satisfied shopping and user experience,every email from customers,we will reply within 24 hours and do our best to help you solve the problem. 【EASY CARE】：To clean the comforters queen size:Machine wash separately on cold water with similar colors.On gentle cycle,tumble dry on low heat,do not bleach to keep the color vibrant.