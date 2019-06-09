Opalhouse

3pc Wicker Patio Chat Set -additional 15% Off 'summer'

$299.99 $235.00

Buy Now Review It

At Target

Combining the timeless feel of wicker furniture, with the stability of metal frames, the Southport 3-Piece Wicker Motion Patio Chat Set from Opalhouse™ is the perfect set for any backyard in need of seating and style. Barrel patio chairs with slim seat cushions maintain a minimalist feel without compromising comfort. The round wicker side table is the perfect place to rest a drink or book while you soak up the sun with a friend.This is your house. Where you create spaces as bold as your spirit. Collect objects as inspired as your dreams. Find pieces that remind you of every place you’ve been. Discover stories to inspire everywhere you have yet to go. This is Opalhouse.