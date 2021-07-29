Captiva Designs

3pc Outdoor Rattan Wicker Furniture Set

$409.99

Buy Now Review It

At Target

3 Piece Outdoor Sofa Set Rattan Sectional Furniture Set Our 3 set small patio sofa set is especially suitable for your backyard. It will complement your space and put you in the right mood to enjoy the outdoors. Comfort, style, and creativity - Transform your backyard into a personal oasis. All-weather wicker is a low maintenance, durable resin material with a classic look that won't peel or flake like natural wicker. It's woven over either an aluminum or steel frame. Olefin is premium, high-density, lightweight woven fabric featuring a comfortable soft "hand". It's strong, colorfast, abrasion-resistant and easy to clean. Spun polyester is an economical fabric alternative. It's soft, strong, resists shrinkage and will not stretch.