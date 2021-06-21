Crest

3d Whitestrips Professional Express Teeth Whitening Kit

$44.99 $26.99

Buy Now Review It

At Target

Specifications Product Form: Strips Material: Plastic Battery: No Battery Used TCIN: 75568285 UPC: 889714001370 Item Number (DPCI): 049-09-2267 Origin: Made in the USA or Imported Description Quickly whiten teeth at home, even when there's no time to plan. An unexpected dinner invite. Last-minute concert tickets. An impromptu Girls’ night out. No matter what the occasion, all you need is 1 hour to remove years of teeth stains. Their no slip grip means the strips stay put until you take them off, allowing you to talk and even drink water while whitening your teeth. With Crest 3D Whitestrips Professional Express Teeth Whitening Kit, you'll see whiter teeth in just 1 hour. #1 Dentist recommended at home whitening kit brand. Satisfaction Guaranteed- If you are not satisfied with your results, Crest will send you a pre-paid card in the amount of your purchase. Simply return your receipt and package UPC within 60 days of purchase. Limit to one refund per person. Call 1-800-208-0169 for more information.