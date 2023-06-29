Crest

3d Whitestrips Professional Effects Teeth Whitening Strip Kit

$52.00 $33.80

Due to a change in packaging of Professional Effects + 1 Hour Express Whitening Kit, you may receive either package depending on availability. Both packages deliver the same great whitening results with 1 use Professional Effects removes 14 years of teeth stains for a whiter smile Professional Effects delivers professional-level teeth whitening results 1 Hour Express removes years of stains in just 1 hour for a noticeably whiter smile 1 Hour Express whitens teeth faster than ever, even when there's no time to plan.Usage: Apply once a day for 30 minutes. You'll start seeing a whiter smile after three days, with full results in 20. Reveal a brilliantly whiter smile. Crest 3D White Luxe Whitestrips Professional Effects are like an eraser for your teeth. Remove the stains from the last 14 years in just 30 minutes a day. Their no slip grip means the strips stay put until you take them off, allowing you to talk and even drink water while whitening your teeth. You'll see a whiter smile after 3 days, and full results in 20 days. Achieve professional-level teeth whitening results without the professional price tag. And when you need some last-minute teeth whitening, 2 treatments of Crest 3D White Whitestrips 1 Hour Express are included so you can experience a whiter smile in just 1 hour for an unexpected event. Please note: Crest Whitestrips must be manually applied and there is room for application error. If not applied correctly, the whitestrips may slip or not adhere properly. Crest Whitestrips products were notably improved in 2009 to a "dryer" more concentrated formula. Some consumers may be expecting a less concentrated formula and could perceive the formula as "dryer"