3d Whitestrips Glamorous White, Teeth Whitening Kit, 16 Treatments (32 Individual Strips) + 2 Bonus 1-hour Express Treatments

Includes 14 Glamorous White teeth whitening strip treatments, each with 1 upper and 1 lower strip, plus 2 Bonus 1-Hour Express whitening strip treatments, each with 1 upper and 1 lower strip Glamourous White whitens 25x better than a leading teeth whitening toothpaste when toothpaste is used for 4 weeks 1-Hour Express whitens teeth faster than ever, even when there’s no time to plan Advanced seal Technology's no Slip grip stays put so you can talk and drink water while whitening teeth Safe on enamel using the same whitening ingredient as dentists Think your whitening toothpaste is giving you the whitest smile you can get? Think again. Crest 3D Whitestrips Glamorous White whitens teeth 25x better than a leading whitening toothpaste*. Their no slip grip means the strips stay put until you take them off, allowing you to talk and even drink water while whitening your teeth. Using them just once a day for 30 minutes elevates your whiter smile to the next level. #1 Dentist recommended at home whitening kit brand. Satisfaction Guaranteed - If you are not satisfied with your results, Crest will send you a pre-paid card in the amount of your purchase. Simply return your receipt and package UPC within 60 days of purchase. Limit to one refund per person. Call 1-800-208-0169 for more information. *when toothpaste is used for 4 weeks