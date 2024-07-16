Crest

3d Whitestrips, Glamorous White Plus Whitening Strip Kit, 32 Strips (16 Count Pack) -packaging

$39.99 $27.99

Buy Now Review It

Dalida Collection Sharing a harmony of playful accents & vibrant tones, the Melinda Gown is easily a preferred choice for your gala events. Cut from a satin fabric and elevated with its waist cut-outs, double diamante straps & a double side slit. Embracing modern style, the Melinda Gown will be trending this season. Alamour styling tip: The Manon Earrings will pair perfectly with this look.