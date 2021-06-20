Crest

3d White Whitestrips With Light, Teeth Whitening Strips Kit, 10 Treatments

$59.99 $39.98

Buy Now Review It

Crest’s best and fastest whitening technology at home A lightweight, disposable, water resistant, handheld device that weakens stains When used as directed, Crest Whitestrips with Light whiten dramatically better than strips alone Whitening results last up to 36 months. Apply light to upper and lower teeth until it turns off automatically. Full results in 10 days 1 Light and 10 teeth whitening strip treatments, each with 1 upper and 1 lower strip. Apply once a day for 60 minutes Crest 3d white's new, unique blue light system uses the same type of light technology dentists use. The blue light weakens stains so that the whitening ingredient can work more effectively. The result is dramatically better whitening compared to strips al1 that lasts up to 36 months.