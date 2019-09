Crest

3d White Whitening Toothpaste Radiant Mint

$2.99

Buy Now Review It

At Target

Brighten your smile with Crest 3D White Radiant Mint Whitening Toothpaste. It whitens your teeth by removing up to 80% of surface stains and protects against future stains. 3D White fluoride toothpaste also strengthens your tooth enamel and helps protect against cavities. Works best with Crest Mouthwash, Crest Whitestrips, Oral-B Floss, and Oral-B Electric Toothbrushes.