Crest

3d White Professional Effects Whitestrips

$68.00 $27.97

Professional Effects delivers professional level teeth whitening results and removes 14 years of teeth stains for a whiter smile. Usage Instructions use once a day for one hour 1) Peel, 2) Apply, 3) Reveal your whiter smile 1 Hour Express whitens teeth faster than ever, even when there's no time to plan and removes years of stains in just 1 hour for a noticeably whiter smile Advanced Seal Technology’s no slip grip stays put so you can talk and drink water while whitening teeth. Usage Apply once a day for 30 minutes. You'll start seeing a whiter smile after three days with full results in 20 20 Professional Effects and 2 1 Hour Express teeth whitening strip treatments, each with 1 upper and 1 lower strip. For best results use with Crest 3D White Toothpaste Reveal a brilliantly whiter smile. Crest 3D White Luxe Whitestrips Professional Effects are like an eraser for your teeth. Remove the stains from the last 14 years in just 30 minutes a day. Their no slip grip means the strips stay put until you take them off, allowing you to talk and even drink water while whitening your teeth. You’ll see a whiter smile after 3 days, and full results in 20 days. Achieve professional-level teeth whitening results without the professional price tag. And when you need some last-minute teeth whitening, 2 treatments of Crest 3D White Whitestrips 1 Hour Express are included so you can experience a whiter smile in just 1 hour for an unexpected event.