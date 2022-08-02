Crest

3d White Luxe Whitestrips Professional Effects

$45.99

Reveal a brilliantly whiter smile. Crest 3D White Luxe Whitestrips Professional Effects are like an eraser for your teeth. Remove the stains from the last 14 years in just 30 minutes a day. Their no slip grip means the strips stay put until you take them off, allowing you to talk and even drink water while whitening your teeth. You’ll see a whiter smile after 3 days, and full results in 20 days. Achieve professional-level teeth whitening results without the professional price tag. And when you need some last-minute teeth whitening, 2 treatments of Crest 3D White Whitestrips 1 Hour Express are included so you can experience a whiter smile in just 1 hour for an unexpected event. Please note: • Crest Whitestrips must be manually applied and there is room for application error. • If not applied correctly, the whitestrips may slip or not adhere properly • Crest Whitestrips products were notably improved in 2009 to a “dryer” more concentrated formula • Some consumers may be expecting a less concentrated formula and could perceive the formula as “dryer”