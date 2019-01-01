Crest

3d White Luxe Glamorous White Toothpaste

$5.49

Buy Now Review It

At walgreens.com

Details Removes up to 95% of surface stains in 3 days Protects against future stains Enamel safe fluoride toothpaste to help prevent cavities Vibrant mint flavor Brighten your smile with Crest 3D White Luxe Glamorous White Toothpaste. It removes up to 95% of surface stains in 3 days and protects against future stains. 3D White fluoride toothpaste also strengthens your tooth enamel and helps protect against cavities. 1-800-492-7378 Made in USA Adults and children 2 yrs. & older: brush teeth thoroughly after meals or at least twice a day or use as directed by a dentist Do not swallow To minimize swallowing use a pea-sized amount in children under 6 Supervise children's brushing until good habits are established Children under 2 yrs.: ask a dentist ©Procter & Gamble Warnings Keep out of reach of children under 6 yrs. of age. If more than used for brushing is accidentally swallowed, get medical help or contact a Poison Control Center right away. Ingredients Active Ingredients: Sodium Fluoride - 0.243 % Inactive Ingredients: Glycerin, Hydrated Silica, Sodium Hexametaphosphate, Water, PEG-6, Flavor, Trisodium Phosphate, Sodium Lauryl Sulfate, Carrageenan, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Sodium Saccharin, Sucralose, Xanthan Gum, Titanium Dioxide, Mica Shipping Not eligible for Ship to Store at this time See Ship to Store FAQs This product has no shipping restrictions. Shipping Weight (in lbs): 0.36 Product in inches (LxWxH): 1.5x 1.91x 7.16 Item Code: 978867 UPC: 03700097129 From the manufacturer Keep Reading