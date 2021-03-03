Beser Lee

3d Wavy Mirror Wall Stickers, 8pcs

♣NOTICE: Plastic mirror tiles are made of premium PVC material with smooth surface.There is a protective film which is used to protect the surface, please peel it off before you use. This product made by Acrylic, can not use as mirror. This is a decorative product. .♣EASY TO INSTALL: It is ideal to decorate different occasions like sofa wall, window, door, tiles, nursery, bathroom, bedroom and office. ♣EASY TO PASTE & REMOVABLE: The wall mirror stickers can be fixed easily by its back-adhesive and removed without damaging your wall. ♣PROPER SIZE: These mirror title stickers are wavy, 2 mm in thickness. Lightweight and durable. Just peel off white protective films, then stick them to smooth surface, such as tiles , walls, doors, windows, closet. Very sticky, can not fall off easily. ♣WIDE APPLICATIONS: Ideal to decorate bathroom, living room, TV backdrop, door, cabinet, children room, bedroom, sofa wall etc 3D Wavy Mirror Wall Stickersred With protective film: There are films on these mirrors to prevent scratches or damage during transportation, and you need to peel the films off before using. Ideal DIY Wall Mirror Sticker: 8 pcs wavy stickers can fully enrich your artistic imagination and create a harmony, peaceful and romantic home for your loved. Safe and Waterproof: This acrylic wall decor is non-toxic, non-friable, environmental protection and anti-corrosion. It is as clear and reflective as class mirror, but not sharp and fragile without any damaging. Wide applications: These adhesive mirrors are easy to stick to cars, motorcycles, furniture, walls, toys or craft, can be applied in bathroom, bedroom, living room, etc., and they are also convenient to be peel off. Specifications: Material: Acrylic. Color: Silver Quantity: 8 pcs. Size: S: 17*19cm - 6.68inch x 7.48inch M: 21.2cm*24com - 8.35inch x 9.45inch L: 25*30cm - 9.84inch x 11.81inch Package Included: 8 pcs * wavy mirror wall sticker. How to Use: Please make sure your surface is very smooth & clean before applying. Tearing off the back surface and stick it to wall directly. The surface has a protective film and it can be removed. The wall geometric mirror wavy mirror sticker can be reused.