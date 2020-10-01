DestinysArtCloset

3d Unicorn Costume Pumpkin Decorating Kit

$20.00

Buy Now Review It

At Etsy

You are purchasing ONE set of unicorn decorations! ***Doesn’t include pumpkin!*** Measurements (Aprox.) •Unicorn Horn: 6”(H) x 2”(Diameter Bass) (plus 2” anchor stick) •Mane: 7” •Ears: 2” (plus 2” anchor stick) •Eye Eyelash’s: 2.75”/each Permanent Vinyl sticker •Mouth 3” Permanent Vinyl sticker Materials: •Horn, and ears are made with Felt. •Unicorn’s mane is made with yarn and felt strips. •Eyes and mouth are made of Oracle 651 Vinyl (permanent decal sticker)